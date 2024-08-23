Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.34. 545,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,599,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

