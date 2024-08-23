Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 573,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,622,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

