Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of EQ opened at $0.94 on Monday. Equillium has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

