ERC20 Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $584.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,734.18 or 1.00183876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012367 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00715313 USD and is down -38.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $577.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

