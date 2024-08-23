Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $15,551,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,814 shares in the company, valued at $45,224,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Trading Up 4.4 %

CVNA stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

