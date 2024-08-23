Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

