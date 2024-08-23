EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
EVE Trading Down 1.4 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Analysts expect that EVE will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EVE
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in EVE by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
