Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,429 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. 2,817,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.