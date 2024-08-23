Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 869 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

NYSE BALL traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $64.56. 743,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

