Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.69. 9,322,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,735,369. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

