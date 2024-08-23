Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 1,332,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,824. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,029,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,554 shares of company stock worth $47,853,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.