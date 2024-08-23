Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,287,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. 2,021,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.