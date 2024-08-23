Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.79. 727,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.62 and its 200-day moving average is $352.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

