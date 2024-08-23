Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.55. 247,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,653. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

