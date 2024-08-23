EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Joseph Sanborn Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Joseph Sanborn sold 747 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $16,897.14.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 644 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $13,459.60.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Read Our Latest Report on EVER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in EverQuote by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.