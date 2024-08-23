Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.47. 2,206,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,011. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

