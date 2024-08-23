Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 42,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,225,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,103,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.