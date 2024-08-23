Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.67. 336,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,132. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

