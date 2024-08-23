Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 183.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.60. 39,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,575. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 611.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.60.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.57.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

