First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 85 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $958.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

