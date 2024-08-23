First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

FCAP stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at First Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

In other news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

