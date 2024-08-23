First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after acquiring an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 779,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

KMB remained flat at $144.58 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

