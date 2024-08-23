First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.16

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 11988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $582.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGD. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,818 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 863,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

