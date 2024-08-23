First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.05. 1,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
