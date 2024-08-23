First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.05. 1,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF ( NASDAQ:FDNI Free Report ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 2.17% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

