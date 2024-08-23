First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.03

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 85929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,023 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.