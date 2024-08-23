First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 132,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 63,441 shares.The stock last traded at $49.06 and had previously closed at $48.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 159,987 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.