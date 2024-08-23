First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. 676,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,840. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

