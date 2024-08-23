First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.88

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $32.54. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 65,099 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 232,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 276,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.