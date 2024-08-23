First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 9th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
FIXD stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
