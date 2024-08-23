First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.