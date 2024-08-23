Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading 7.5% Higher

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 359,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,314,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCU shares. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
