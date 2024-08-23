Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.37.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.71.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 18,100.0% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

