Flagstone Financial Management Lowers Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Flagstone Financial Management trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.08% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,395,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 318,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 137,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.