Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Trading Down 2.8%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.07 and last traded at $107.10. 410,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 686,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344,815 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,583,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 945,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,169,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 776,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,309 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

