Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 939,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,636. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

