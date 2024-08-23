FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

