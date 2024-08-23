Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $80.63 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Fusionist has a market cap of $80.63 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00003946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

