G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3.50 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00041082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

