Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.88

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 1153693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 211,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.