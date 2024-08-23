Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.40

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.40 and last traded at $180.22, with a volume of 85382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.65.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,858 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

