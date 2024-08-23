Geegoopuzzle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336,924.29 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00007474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $685.04 million and $336,924.29 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,087.01 or 0.99977474 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.56532469 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $365,295.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

