Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,509,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,744. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.82 and its 200-day moving average is $320.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

