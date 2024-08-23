Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,517 shares of company stock worth $21,783,981 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.5 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 268,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,002. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 257.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.