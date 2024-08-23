Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,020 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $339,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,563. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

