Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14,226.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

DELL traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.06. 1,149,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167,633. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

