Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,604 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.99. 12,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,968. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $79.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

