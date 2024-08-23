General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $293.16. 244,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,940. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.83. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

