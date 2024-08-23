General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $69.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

General Mills stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

