General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.