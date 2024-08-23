GeoVax Labs, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($7.41) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOVX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

GOVX stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

